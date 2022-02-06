Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Susan Kay (Bradshaw) Heglar, 74, passed away January 31, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Susan was born January 2, 1948 in Ellensburg, Washington, to parents Dwight and Bernice (Stewart) Bradshaw. She was raised and educated in Ellensburg, the middle child of three. She graduated Ellensburg High School in 1967.
She met her lifelong partner, Gary, while a senior in high school. The two were married in 1968. They eventually moved to White Swan and raised two kids, Brent and Kelly. Susan was a stay-at-home mom until 1983 when she started working at WACONI Training Center as a bunk house cleaner. She transferred to the kitchen as a cook for a period of time. She was a very hard worker with a good work ethic and worked herself up to bookkeeper (payroll/AP) in the office, and managed/supervised the kitchen and cleaning staff. She retired in 2005 as Office Manager.
She enjoyed spending time and making memories with family and friends. She especially loved spending time and watching her grandchildren. They will never forget the unlimited supply of treats and the many trips to Lake Roosevelt. She loved to fish. Lake Roosevelt was her favorite and she won many, if not ALL, of the fishing derbies with family/friends. Her favorite travel destination was Jamaica where she met many lifelong friends throughout the US while her stay there. They also became snowbirds staying in AZ during the cold months. Susan was a caring and loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and best friend to many.
Susan is survived by her husband, Gary, of 53 years, son Brent (Chris) Heglar and daughter Kelly (Chad) Johnson, four grandchildren, Lexi and Ryan Heglar and Austyn and Jared Johnson, along with sister, Bette (Bradshaw) Ekiss and brother, Don Bradshaw. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Bernice, and many friends.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. You will never be forgotten and certain your toes are in the water, ass in the sand, and a cold beverage in your hand. Cheers Mom! We love you. There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
