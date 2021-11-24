Valley Hills Funeral Home
Susan Kathleen Wilburn went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on November 21st, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow. Susan was born October 16th, 1935 to Charlie and Rose Hilburn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hollis Wilburn, daughters Linda and Cindy, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Susan is survived by her son Ted (Denise) Wilburn, daughter Deanna (Steve) Johnson and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank everyone at Cottage in the Meadow for taking such wonderful care of our mother and grandmother.
