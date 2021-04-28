Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Susan Helvie (dragon lady) passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. She was born on February 6, 1952 to Harry and Marjorie Waddingham. She had three brothers, Jim, Jan and Kevin Waddingham.
Sue loved collecting dragons, reading books, cooking, stained glass, painting and doing various other crafty things. Sue also loved playing Bunco with her Bunco Sisters.
Sue made lifelong friends who became her family while she worked for Tenneco, Yakima Health District and Goodwill Industries.
Surviving her are her children Merci and Justin (Jen) Helvie, her grandchildren Jayd, Trustin, Hayley, and Gage, and her fur babies Gizmo, Echo and Pepsi. Sue was preceded in death by both her parents, Harry and Marjorie Waddingham, numerous aunts and uncles, and her three brothers, Jim, Jan and Kevin Waddingham.
Special thank you to Lela Hansen and Peggy Urlacher.
At Sue’s request there will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. You can leave your special memories of Sue at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
