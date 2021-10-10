Susan Gail (Stilwell) Buchholz was born September 2, 1944 in Salina, Kansas where her father was stationed during WWII. When she was six weeks old, her father was shipped to Europe and Susan and her mother traveled by train back home to New York State. Sue grew up on an apple farm in the Hudson River Valley in upstate New York, graduating from Hudson High School and then from the NYSU Oneonta with a teaching degree. She loved taking college courses, having also gone to Dutchess Community College, Yakima Valley Community College (YVCC), Washington State University, and Pennsylvania State University.
For the next 40 years, Susan enjoyed working with children of various grade levels. She taught at several elementary schools and then later at the Yakima Valley Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Washington and YVCC, where she helped young adults prepare for their GED tests. In between those years, she took time off from teaching to raise her four children with her husband Carl. Throughout the years, Sue was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, PTA President, Master Food Preserver for Yakima County, and a Guardian Ad Litem for the Yakima Superior Court, advocating for foster children during their court proceedings.
Susan and her husband, Carl, were married on April 13, 1968 and from that time lived on small farms growing large gardens and small home orchards. When their children were growing up, Susan and Carl had many farm animals, and at one time their goat herd had 100 goats. Throughout the years, Sue and Carl enjoyed hosting get-togethers, especially their annual Cider Party, where they made and shared cider with family and friends for 53 consecutive years.
After retiring from YVCC, Susan started making quilts with Carl for family and friends. They made numerous quilts together and Sue was still sewing until the day before she passed away.
She is preceded in death by her parents Denton and Eleanor Stilwell. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carl Buchholz; her children Jennifer Smith, Elizabeth (Richard Visser) Buchholz, Wayne (Amy) Buchholz, and Kathryn Buchholz; grandchildren Richard Visser II, Elijah Smith, Cameron Slaughter, Forrest Visser, Parker Visser, Ella Thompson, Grace Visser, Sam Buchholz, Lily Visser, and Alex Buchholz; great-grandson Axton Slaughter; and the many friends she made in the Yakima Valley throughout the years.
Susan battled with kidney disease for years and wanted to thank Doctor Kristen Larson for her care. Susan had asked that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Yakima Humane Society.
A memorial service for Susan will be held at the Cascade Garden (5704 W. Washington Ave., Yakima, WA) on October 17, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 (please wear a mask, as Sue would have wanted you to). If you have a quilt or other object that Susan handmade, please bring it to share at the memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in