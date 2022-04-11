Susan (Dally) Walters died peacefully on February 19, 2022 in Seattle. The daughter of Fern and Ardell Dally, Susan was born in Yakima on August 2, 1943. After graduating from Highland HS she attended Pacific Lutheran University, where she met Ed Walters, her husband of 56 years. They settled in Albuquerque, NM, where they lived for 53 years. Together, they were active members of the community, Ed as a professor at UNM, and Susan as a pre-school and special needs teacher. She had a special warmth for children, whether her own, her students, or her grandchildren. Susan was preceded in death by her husband Ed just one year ago, as well as by their son Eric in 2016. After Ed’s passing, Susan relocated to Seattle to be near family, though that chapter of her life was cut short. She is survived by son Greg of Chicago, daughter Elaine of Seattle, brother Robert Dally of Seattle, and seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran, Albuquerque, on May 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran at www.stlukeabq.org.
