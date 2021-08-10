On the evening of July 20th, 2021, Susan Claire (Jenkins) Wertenberger rode off into the sunset, leaving us unexpectedly.
Susan was born on January 24th, 1945 in Bremerton, Washington to Zona and Philip Jenkins. They preceded her in death. Zona was just as cantankerous and difficult to manage as Susan was, and we loved that about both of them. Phil was the amazing creative persona that Zona tried to contain, but never could. Susan ended up with too much of both qualities, making her a unique blend of her mother and father.
She was her happiest when surrounded by horses and other horse people. Through her time with the Parker Heights Dust Raisers, Susan made her largest impact on the community as “Sue the 4-H Horse Mother” to countless kids from all over the county. The horse program of Central Washington in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s allowed Sue the amazing opportunity to build relationships between children and their horses. She was proud of the success her Parker Heights Dust Raisers achieved over the more than 32 years she led them. She would tell her kids to practice, practice and be perfect — if you are not, then make it look like you are (or should have been), and other people will think you meant to do it that way! Later in life it brought Susan immense joy to reconnect in person and on Facebook with the kids that were in her group and their families.
Susan was also able to continue her personal dreams of professional competitive riding in the Quarterhorse world. With help from a multitude of supporters throughout the years, she was able to perform well at all levels of the advanced horse shows throughout the state as well as at the 2013 Worlds show in Las Vegas.
Susan loved to travel. She wanted to see, experience, do, smell, taste and just to be in new places. She was able to do this through the horse show circuit as well as with her family.
Susan is survived by her former spouse James (Jim) Wertenberger; oldest son Kevin and his wife Jill Wertenberger, their two children Hailey (Wertenberger) Monson, who recently married Brett Monson, and Brandon Wertenberger; Corey Wertenberger and his husband Michael Scheschuk; and Chris and his wife Kim Wertenberger, their three children Caitlyn, Cameron and Caleb.
Susan is also survived by her brother John and his wife Kristi Jenkins, their children Brian and his wife Seila Jenkins and Suzanne (Jenkins) Edde who recently married Matt Edde.
We love you Sue…
A celebration of Susan’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Central Washington 4-H Horse Program.
