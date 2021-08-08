Susan Changala

The philosopher Plato said the stars in heaven were equal to the number of souls, that each soul had a companion star. Our Susan reconnected with her star while surrounded by those she loved on July 24, 2021. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 10, 1961, the fourth child of Bill and Mary Phipps. She was a princess, a warrior, a goddess and an angel to all who knew her.
She graduated from Naches High School in 1980 and found her calling to help others as an RN, first in Yakima and then in Milwaukie, OR. She considered her children, Cassandra, Maegen and Dominic, her finest achievements and the shining jewels of her life.
Susan loved good wine, a good prank and time with family and friends. Her sense of humor carried her through the hardest of times with metastatic breast cancer. Her spirit is a testament to perseverance.
Susan is survived by her children Cassandra Stuntebeck (Dylan), Maegen Changala (Rikki) and Dominic Changala. Also, her granddaughter Ellie Stuntebeck, her father Billy D. Phipps Sr., her siblings Sherry Bell (Duncan), Mary Ann Phipps, Cynthia Cruzen (David), Billy D Phipps Jr (Tracy), Samantha Stiles (Marty), and James Phipps. She was the favorite relation to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susan, you carried yourself with grace and beauty while among us. You are the finest person any of us will have ever known and loved and we will think of you every night when we wish upon your star.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
