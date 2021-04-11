Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Susan A. (Mulkey) Smith was born August 1951 in San Rafael, CA and passed away March 2021, in Yakima, WA.
Susan was 69 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Bailey, father, Robert Smith, and brother, Sammy Smith. She was survived by her daughter, Dawn (Mulkey) Coates of Selah; her son, Eric Mulkey of McGregor, TX; her brother, Danny Smith of Washougal, WA, stepsister Donna Bresson of Studio City, CA; and her sister, Sandy Leitch of Selah. Her five grandchildren, Kaecey Lochridge, Chloe Lochridge, Olivia Lochridge, Arraya Alvarado, and Liam Coates, of Yakima; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Susan was from the Bay Area, Palo Alto, Laguna Beach, Redwood City, CA; and Selah, WA; until she graduated from Tustin High School, in Orange County, CA, where she was voted best personality in her class. In her twenties, she moved to Yakima and Worked at Zales Jewelers while attending Shiloh Bible Training Institute, and marrying her former husband, Lee Mulkey; raising her daughter and son with great love. In 1995, she became both a new grandma and a single mom. She always a great help to Dawn while Dawn was raising her five children while also battling chronic Lyme disease. She treasured her kids and her grandkids above all else. She credited God with many miracles in her life. Susan also had an enormous sense of pride for her son, who was a three time Iraq war combat veteran. One of her best memories was when she visited Eric when he was stationed in Seoul, South Korea.
Susan’s passion was ballet. While her kids were in school, she worked at Fiddlesticks part time. This fed her creativity, as she loved helping customers who would often come in asking for her by name to help them arrange outfits and choose decor from the store, since she had an impeccable flair for fashion, and loved complimenting people. Over the years, she had many crafts and hobbies like sewing, gardening, decorating, shopping, reading, volunteering, choirs, and church groups. (And, did I mention, shopping??) She had always dreamed of opening up her own high end women’s clothing boutique, along with going to Paris.
She was very active at her churches, from Shiloh Christian Center, to First Pres, to WV Foursquare. She loved to worship, and had a tremendous love for God. She was a prayer warrior. Despite battling mental illness and major depression for her entire adult life, she had a childlike faith and heart, along with the gifts of encouragement and helps. Susan was a VERY patient and unique soul, along with a compassionate, selfless, forgiving, and understanding mother.
In her 20’s, she went on a very memorable mission trip adventure to the Eastern European countries with her church choir to perform at churches and smuggle bibles through the Iron Curtain!
She was very nurturing, fun and carefree mom and grandma, when she wasn’t plagued with symptoms of major clinical depression, as well as other mental illnesses. Even though so many of us tried to give her thanks and praise for so long, she sadly did not ever give herself enough credit. In her final month of life, she had begun a new medication which did not interact well with her.
Susan wanted people to know that her mental illness was not God’s fault, and that He never let her down. She was so blessed by the outpouring of love, prayer, patience, and encouragement that many people gave her for years. She would want to thank and hug you all. She is now at peace in the presence of God, where she longed to be the most. We’ll all miss the unique, loving, bright light and sweet spirit that was Susan. She is surely looking forward to seeing all her loved ones again.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her at West Valley Foursquare Church (5802 Summitview Ave., Yakima, WA 98908) on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations through Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) made out to Dawn Coates, for her family to cover unforeseen costs of arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In