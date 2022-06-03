Sue Terrell

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sue passed away peacefully in the afternoon of May 22, 2022. A mere 5-1/2 months after her husband Warren. We will cherish the many years of family time together spent camping, boating, playing games, and so much more!
Sue was born February 27, 1945, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She grew up in Yakima. In her late teens, Sue competed in the Yakima Beauty Pageant where she came in second. She modeled wedding dresses and evening gowns for The Bon Marche.
Sue was recently reminiscing about the day she met Warren. She recalled every detail from the brown loafers, blue jeans, white t-shirt, letterman’s jacket…and his gorgeous blue eyes that sealed the deal! This stunning pair were married for 56 years. They raised their family predominantly in Edmonds, Washington, and much of their retirement years were in West Richland and Yakima.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, parents, Richard and Rosan, and granddaughter, Katelyn. She is survived by her daughter, Tamera, son, Brian, granddaughter, Alicia, and great-grandchildren, Charles, Russell, Ford, and Esther. We will all miss her deeply.
A Memorial Service date is yet to be determined. Please contact the family if you would like to attend.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
