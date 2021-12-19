Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sue Ann Mittendorf passed way at her home on November 16, 2021.
Sue was born in Reed City, Michigan, on December 24, 1944. She moved to Selah with her family when she was about two years old. The family built a house on the Selah Loop Road where she lived and attended Selah schools from elementary through high school graduation. Sue later married and lived for a time in Kansas and Alaska. She soon returned to the family home and added her own house to the property. That was her home for the remainder of her life.
Sue was loyal, kind, and a caring person. She also had an independent streak. She spoiled her beloved pets (cats and dogs) with special meals and cozy beds. They always welcomed her when she returned home.
Sue was a hard worker and loyal employee. She spent several years working for her friend, Henry. That included managing the Big Valley Motel and Henry’s Smoke and Gift Shop in Yakima. She also did bookkeeping for other businesses in the area.
When not working, Sue enjoyed Bingo and going to the casinos with friends and family. She also enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and the Seahawks play ball.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Ferne Donaldson, brothers Bob and Ted, and sister Kay (Widick) Donaldson. She is survived by her brother Jack (Joyce) Donaldson of Edmonds, WA and a number of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Sue Ann was very special and she will be deeply missed by all.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
