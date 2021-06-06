Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
We are saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, brother and friend. Steven Shotwell died May 24, 2021 at Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family and best friend, Bill. Steven was born November 17, 1945 in Vancouver, WA to David and LaVonna Shotwell. Before graduating from CWU he served in the US Marine Reserves. After graduation he taught History and Social Studies at Selah Middle School for 30 years. While teaching he met the love of his life and best friend, Marcia. They were married in 1996 and the adventures began. He would say, “Stick with me and you will see new and wonderous things,” and they did.
He and Marcia had “Wednesday Adventure Days.” Going somewhere neither had ever been before was the best. Grabbing Marcia, his passport, and binoculars they would head for their next trip. They were able to visit Africa, Costa Rica, Peru, the Amazon, and the Galapagos Islands, just to name a few.
Steve coached many sports at both Selah Middle School and High School, but girls’ softball was his greatest love. He coached fastpitch with the two Bills for over a decade and they had a great time and made lasting friendships.
Steve was a great worker in his church, Peace Lutheran in Selah. He served as their congregation President for many years.
He loved spending time in the outdoors. Hunting, rock hounding, mushrooming, and bird watching were his favorites.
Steven is survived by his wife, Marcia, brothers David (Barb), and Ken (Matt), sisters Kamee (Darrel) and KayCee (Jerry), brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Sandra, godson Jax and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and of course, his fur babies, Clark and Lois.
Special thanks and hugs to Jessica at Memorial ICU and Geri at North Star for their extraordinary care and compassion.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Yakima Foursquare Church. A reception will follow at the Selah Civic Center (please bring a chair). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yakima Valley Audubon Society or Peace Lutheran Church and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(2) entries
Steve was a GREAT teacher and a GREAT FRIEND!!! Will miss him!! Joe Nevue
What a guy, he would run the track and then run with us during Jr. High football practice and my wife had such a crush on him. Rest In Peace
Sign the guestbook.
Log In