Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Steven Michael Couture, loving son, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020.
He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on August 21, 1951 to Melvin and Rosella (Wuitschick) Couture. Steve lived in Anchorage most of his life. As a young man, he enjoyed skiing, snow machine racing and all winter sports. He also loved to fish and hunt. Steve graduated from East High School in Anchorage, Alaska in 1969 and was the state wrestling champion for his weight class for multiple years. After graduating high school, he attended J.M. Perry Technical School in Yakima, Washington and earned his degree in Instrumentation.
Steve worked in construction for most of his life as a small contractor. He also worked as a fish buyer for Dragnet Fisheries during the summers in King Salmon, Alaska. After retiring, Steve enjoyed snow birding in Arizona, spending time riding his motorcycles, his weekly card games with family and friends and collecting lots of good stuff. Steve loved a good family get-together and was always ready to tease or harass family and friends. He was always quick to smile and laugh and made others do the same. Steve loved animals, especially dogs and always had one by his side and will be greatly missed by his sweet dog Josie. He loved animals so much that he adopted ducks and not only raised them but took them road tripping to Arizona to snowbird with him.
He is survived by his heartbroken mother, Rosella Couture; several aunts and uncles; cousins and friends including his lifelong friend, Patrick McDowell. He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Couture and his brother, Jeffrey Couture.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). To watch the service live, visit https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159418402366603.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory may donate to the American Diabetes Association in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In