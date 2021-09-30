Steven Lee “Beef” Eli

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend made his journey on September 27, 2021. Steven was born on January 23, 1957 to Tommy James Eli and Cecelia George Heemsah Eli.
Steve “Beef” was known to be playing basketball for his father’s team, The Panthers, known rivalry being The Rebels. Steve was a basketball coach, basketball official, and also a softball ump (official). Steve “Beef” was a Pool Shark, and loved to play chess with his father and sons. He enjoyed board games and card games, and really enjoyed playing “Thug Life” on Facebook. Steve enjoyed travelling and visiting casinos. Steve was a cook at the Heritage Restaurant for many years, and enjoyed cooking meals for family. Steve practiced his traditional ways by being a skilled hunter and fisherman and providing for family and friends. He was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles (The Office), in Toppenish. Steve “Beef” will be truly missed by his family and friends near and far.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Cecelia Eli, sister Lesoro Yvette Eli, brother Robert “Bobby” Leroy Eli, sons Sterling and Jordan Eli, and grandbaby Joyce Andy-Eli, wife Joyce Tahkeal Eli, and significant other Matilda “Honey” (Tillie) George Sharloo.
Steve is survived by his lil’ big sister Catherine “Cat” Lamebull, brothers Darrell Jace Eli and Simon Oscar Eli; children Stephanie Tamaralee Eli Payne, Steven Lee Eli II, and Sade Tainewasher. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.
Steven “Beef” was laid to rest at Smaholla (Status Point) cemetery. The family would like to say thank you to the Toppenish Atria Hospital ICU Staff, the Yakama Nation, YN Cemetery Crew, and Status Longhouse. Also thank you to the Drummers, cooks, and speakers.
