December 31, 1963 - September 12, 2020
A bit irreverent, but always welcoming and generous, friends and family celebrate the birthday and life of Steven Landis Burley. Steve grew up in Yakima where he met his wife, Tena (Maib). Though work took Steve and his family to live in different parts of the country, they always consider Yakima “home.”
Known as much for his quirks as his talents, Steve loved golf and travel, and could make a game out of most anything. His quick wit and ability to diffuse tension with humor were hallmark to his life and career.
Steve spent much of his finance career in the hospitality industry which allowed his family to experience living in different parts of the country, and finally landed them in Dallas in 1999. Beyond his career, Steve shared his expertise and support with the community where he dedicated much of his time working with small non-profit organizations in South Dallas.
Steve is survived by his wife, Tena, his children Lara Carmichael (Tim), Jacob Burley, and Kyle Burley (Christine Suggs); mother, Carol Burley; sisters, Sharon Metz, Kathy Rowe, Sarah Fate (Jamie), the Maib family; many nieces and nephews that he adored, and his treasured grandson, Nathan “Bugs” Carmichael.
Wishing all a blessed 2021. Keep Steve’s spirit alive by filling life with laughter and kindness to provide comfort and guidance.
If you wish to send a gift, the family requests donations in Steve’s honor be directed to the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center Endowment Fund, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251, www.forefrontliving.org/donate-now (gifts to this fund will be matched).
