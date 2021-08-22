Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Steven (Steve) John Perez made his way home to heaven on Saturday August 14, 2021, after losing a short battle with the COVID-19 virus.
Steve was born to Frank and Mary Perez on January 22, 1946, in Yakima, WA where he stayed and raised his family. He attended Adams Elementary, Washington Middle School and A.C Davis High School, graduating in 1964. He then joined the US Navy and served aboard the USS Firedrake. Steve served in the Vietnam war where he was awarded three accommodations — The National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal (bronze star) and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Steve met the love of his life, Velma Herrera in 1970 and they were married shortly thereafter. They have two children, Carol Perez and Stephanie Perez. They also have two grandchildren, Julia Rodriguez and Steven Rodriguez.
Steve started his work career at Boise Cascade and worked there for many many years. He then attended Perry Tech to become a machinist. Putting those skills to use, Steve was then employed by Orchard Rite Limited in Union Gap WA, where he retired in 2011. “After Retirement,” he joined his wife and daughters at their family-owned business, Perez Insurance, where he worked until the time of his death.
Steve was an avid Mariner, Seahawk, and UW Husky fan, always sporting the appropriate gear while cheering his teams on. His life revolved around his family and friends as he spent most of his time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren and local siblings. Coming from a very large family, you could always find his contagious smile in the middle of his family gatherings. Steve was a man of very few words with a great sense of humor. He also had a love for animals especially dogs, leaving behind a very sad Peggy, the long-haired red heeler/golden retriever. He also had a special place in his heart for his fur-grandbabies, Rocky, Sammy, Jaxson, Chuco and Cue.
Steve could also be found supporting our local teams with season tickets to the Yakima Sun Kings basketball and Yakima Pippins baseball teams.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Perez and five siblings, Frank, Diana, Jean, Ron and Daniel. He is survived by his wife Velma of 51 years, daughters Carol Perez (Michael Wilkins) Stephanie Perez, of Yakima, WA and grandchildren Julia Rodriguez and Steven Rodriguez; his siblings, Carol Walters, Mary Lou (Julio) Pastrana, Bonnie (Rod) Mundell, Roberta Perez, Anita (Anthony) Ross all of Yakima, WA, John Perez of Utah, James (Judy) Perez of Yakima WA, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and his precious dog, Peggy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima, WA, with Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery. A Luncheon following Interment will be at Holy Family Church in the Fr. Murtagh Gathering Hall. Family requests that ALL guests wear masks during the services to help stop the spreading of this horrible pandemic. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Wags to Riches in Steve’s memory and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
