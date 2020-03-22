Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Steven Gunther Schiewe died March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 24, 1949 to Bob and Dolores (Gunther) Schiewe in Portland, Oregon, the eldest of four children. The family moved to Pendleton, Oregon when Steve was a child. He graduated from Pendleton High School in l968. It was there he met Jean Hubel, who would become his wife and life partner. Jean and Steve graduated from Eastern Oregon College (now Eastern Oregon State University) in June of 1972 and were married one week after graduation.
They moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico that summer so that Steve could attend graduate school at the University of New Mexico. After completing post graduate work, Steve worked as a research biologist at the university for two years before returning to school and earning a degree in Pharmacy in 1980. While they were in Albuquerque they welcomed their children, Amy and Alex, into their lives. The family moved back to the northwest in 1981 where Steve worked for over 30 years as a pharmacist. He retired from the pharmacy at Costco in 2014.
Steve was a man of many talents. If he didn’t know how to do something, he worked at it until he learned. As a result, he was a talented woodworker, tile setter, brick and stone mason, mechanic, and gardener. And he always had a project (or two) going. He played a significant role in building a home for his family.
Steve had two great loves in his life – his family and his faith. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who derived great joy from all of his loved ones’ activities and accomplishments. He loved his family unconditionally and was supportive of all they did. Steve also treasured his place as a child of God and was eager to share his Savior Jesus Christ with everyone through church activities, BSF, and speaking at the Mission or retirement homes.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Bob Schiewe, and his in-laws, Hazel and Bill Hubel. He is survived by his wife Jean, children Amy (Chris) Halfmoon and Alex (Brooke) Schiewe, grandchildren Sofia, Tessa and Alexa Halfmoon and Stella and Jackson Schiewe, siblings Vik (Steve) Pruitt, Tim (Lori) Schiewe, and Eric (Heidi) Schiewe, and nieces, nephews and in-laws who were not only family but also friends.
There will be a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as gatherings are again allowed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission, YWAM Battambang Cambodia Friends (PO Box 1689, Yakima, WA 98907) or the charity of your choice.
