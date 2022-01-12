September 27, 1948 - January 8, 2022
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On January 8th, 2022, with his wife and children by his side, Steve Wright went to be with the Lord. Steve was born on September 27th, 1948, in Yakima, WA, to Frances Wright and Woodrow Wright. Steve grew up in the Moxee area and attended East Valley High School.
On June 29th, 1968, Steve married the love of his life, Judy Wickes. In 1969, Steve joined the Army and was stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky. During his time in the Army, Steve and Judy had their first child (Steven). After two years in the Army, Steve returned home, Judy had their second child (Charity), and the family took up permanent residence in Moxee, WA, where Steve and Judy lived happily for 50 years.
During the ’80s and ’90s, Steve enjoyed spending a lot of his time taking his family and friends water skiing on his boat. Steve was a member at East Valley Church for 30+ years where he and his wife made lifelong friendships and contributed to their community. For 30+ years of his life, Steve worked as a long-haul truck driver. Whether it was in his home, in the fellowship hall at church, a truck stop along his route, or a random social event, Steve was always making people laugh and feel welcome.
During Steve’s golden years what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. He would spend his summers working as the photographer for his church’s Vacation Bible School program, taking his family on road trips (especially to the beach), and coming along on camping trips. His 11 grandchildren will all remember him for providing them with copious amounts of candy, for the unforgettable summer memories, for doing doughnuts on the beach in his Suburban, and for his life-altering sense of humor.
After his retirement in 2010, Steve enjoyed soaking up the extra time with his family. Steve’s family will forever be touched by his influence and always cherish the memories he was so careful to make. Steve will continue to live on in his grandchildren’s stories of his eccentricities, mildly inappropriate jokes, and his unprecedented spunk and kindness.
Steve was preceded in death by his mom Frances (Wright) Fleming, his dad Woodrow Wright, and his brother Gayle Wright. He is survived by his wife Judy Wright, his son Steven Wright (and favorite daughter-in-law Norma), and his daughter Charity Bradley (and favorite son-in-law Toby), his 11 grandchildren, Nicole Bradley-Bernard (Eric - his “tech guy”), Kassandra Wilson (Corey), Marisa Clements (Bobby), Tiffany Lantrip (Charter), Kloey Wright, Brennan Bradley, Bethany Bradley (Kaden Rosacrans - honorary), Ronnie Bradley, Richie Bradley, Abigail Wright, and Amanda Wright, and his three great-grandchildren, his sister Carole Adams (and family) and his three sisters-in-law (and their families).
Viewing is scheduled at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936) on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The family will be doing a private Burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at East Valley Church (7203 Mieras Rd., Yakima, WA 98901) on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 12:00 PM, followed by a Luncheon. Contributions can be made to East Valley Church and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Written with love by Nicole Bradley-Bernard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in