Steve Robert Bueno III “Imxi Anahuy”

Age 19 passed away unexpectedly 8/31/2021. Steve was born at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital May 12, 2002 to the parents of Sarah Yallup and Steve Bueno Jr. He is also an enrolled member of Yakama Nation. He was proud of his Native American and Mexican Heritage.
Steve graduated from Yakama Nation Tribal School June 01, 2021. Steve was very active in school and sports. He played basketball and football for Tribal School. He also attended Franklin Middle School and Davis High School then transferred over to Yakama Nation Tribal School to follow his heritage and continue playing football and basketball where he was able to play in 2 State Championship games finishing , 2nd and 4th. He met the love of his life Atwai Kiona Kelly Whitefoot at Yakama Nation Tribal School. They were inseparable and had two children together and graduated together.
Steve also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially being around family and his children. He would hug friends and family every time he saw them and would tell them that he loved them. He will always be loved and remembered for having a big beautiful smile on his face with a joke or a laugh. He would check on everyone to make sure they were okay or if they needed anything.
Steve is survived by his parents Steve Bueno Jr. and Sarah Yallup his sons Andre Bueno and Adrian Bueno of Wapato. He is also survived by his siblings Douglas Finley, Stella Bueno, Daysha Bueno, Thomas Tulee, Eric Tulee, his grandparents Steve Bueno Sr., Mary Bueno, Alice Wahsise, Atwai Jesse Yallup, Great Grandmother Stella Thompson, numerous Aunts, Uncles, along with tons of cousins, and friends. He participated with different basketball teams and families throughout the Pacific Northwest that he considered family.
Dressing service will be at Wapato Longhouse, Washat services to follow with open denominations. Burial will follow at sunrise for final resting place in Union Gap.
Currently service dates are pending.
