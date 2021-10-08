Steve Leach

Stephen (Steve) Alan Leach passed away the morning of Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Nashville VA Medical Center in Tennessee of complications due to Covid-19. Born on June 8, 1949 in Yakima, WA, he was 72 years old. Steve graduated from Toppenish High School in 1967 then served in the Coast Guard and attended WSU. Later he tried farming and eventually ran his own pest control business in the Yakima Valley for many years, Bugs B Gone. Steve will be remembered as kind and generous, the kind of guy who would do whatever he could to help you out. He’ll also be fondly remembered for his raucous sense of humor and being the funny uncle who told all the gross jokes by his seven nieces and two nephews. Steve enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and had an extensive memorabilia collection that was quite impressive if you had the pleasure of visiting his home. Another favorite pastime was restoring and driving his 1968 Chevy El Camino. For most of his life he called the Yakima Valley home. He spent the last few years in Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phyllis Leach of Zillah, WA. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Susan) Leach and Scott (Lupe) Leach, and his sister Susan (Bill) Vander Sluis, as well as his nine nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. His immediate family will honor him in a private memorial.
