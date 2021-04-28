Steve Garber passed away suddenly after a fall on 4/20/21. He was born and raised in Yakima and attended Central Catholic High School. He then joined the Army and went to flight school to become a helicopter pilot. He served 2 tours in Vietnam. He met his wife of 51 years, Gail, in Yakima and they married and had their first child in Texas. They then lived in Tacoma, WA where Steve worked for the US Army Audit Agency. More recently Steve worked in real estate and enjoyed participating in local politics. He was a kindhearted man who felt it was his purpose in life to make people laugh. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Gail, his sister Julie Hill, his daughter, Lesley, sons David and Rob, and grandchildren Tyler and Seth. Burial will take place on Monday May 3rd at 2:00 PM at Terrace Heights cemetery.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In