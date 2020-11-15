Steve Clapp

Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Steve passed away November 4th, 2020 after a hard fought 9 month battle with brain cancer. He was born March 7th, 1966 to Gerald and Theresa Clapp in Everett, WA. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1984. After graduation, Steve moved to Sunnyside in Eastern Washington to work for Sunnyside Dairy Service alongside his stepfather, John (Jack) Scofield.
Steve married Wendy Walker on June 12th, 1994. They had two amazing sons, Collin and Ryan. Steve was very proud of his sons and was an excellent father.
In 1995, Steve went to work for Orange Dairy Service, where he remained up until is diagnosis. He took a lot of pride in his work and loved what he did.
Steve loved the outdoors especially hunting. He would plan all year long for hunting season. Some of our fondest memories were spent in deer and elk camp with our close friends, Donny, Alina, and Tyler Putnam. Hunting season will never be the same... We will miss his jokes, his pranks, his laugh and his love of hunting big game with his friends and family. There will never be another campfire that we will sit by when we won’t think of Steve. Steve also had a fondness for microbrews. He loved attending beer and whiskey festivals and could be found enjoying a favorite beer at Varietal in the months before his diagnosis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy, and sons, Collin, of Sunnyside and Ryan, of Zillah. He is also survived by his father, Gerald of Arizona and a sister, Patty (Chuck) Sweet of Marysville, WA as well as nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Scofield, sister, Kathleen Clapp, and brother, Tom Clapp.
Because of Steve’s fondness of big game hunting, his favorite charity was the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his name with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Inc., 5705 Grant Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59808.
The family would like to thank Heartlinks Hospice for their wonderful care of Steve and support for the family in the last few months of his life. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Those wishing to sign Steve’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
