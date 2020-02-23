Rainier Memorial Center
Stephan Robert-Cook McCormick recently left us to be with the Lord on February 16th, 2020. He was born to Lafayette Warren Cook and Marjorie McCormick on August 15th 1946 in Seattle WA. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965.
He is survived by his beloved sister Cheryl McCormick. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Marjorie McCormick and Lafayette Warren Cook and his sister Victoria McCormick.
Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 5315 Tieton Drive, Yakima on Friday March 6th, 2020 at 10:30am in the Chapel.
