Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with deep sadness and honor we announce that Stephen Patrick Sensney, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 30th, 2021 at his home at Prosser. He was born on July 24th, 1948 in Seattle, WA, to Maloy and Freda Sensney. He was raised and educated in Prosser and graduated from Prosser High School with the Class of 1966. During high school he was a member of FFA and raised Black Angus cattle. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy. He served during the Vietnam Era from 1966-1972, on the USS Oriskny stationed in San Diego, CA. After his honorable discharge fro the Navy, Steve attended Big Bend Community College where he earned his pilot license for single engine and float plane, fulfilling his dream of flying!
From there he worked for Peoples Bank which later became US Bank as an agricultural loan manager for twenty-nine and a half years, retiring in 2002. He then worked for the Hanford Economic Development Association for four years and later the Prosser Economic Development Association.
He was a proud member of the Prosser Rotary Club and was voted Prosser’s “Man of the Year’ in 1992. Stephen enjoyed, wood working, playing pool at Bern’s Tavern and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Black Rock Golf Course.
He is survived by his daughters, ShawnDora Nelli ( Ron) of West Richland, KaCe Brooks of Hamilton Montana; son, Patrick Sensney ,(Ellie) of Selah; sister, Debra Sensney of Bellevue, eight grandchildren, Ivy, Audrey, Garrett, Aubrey, Aidan, Felicity, Autumn and Ashlyn; his niece, Shelley Clary; nephew, Ron Hartley; sister-in-law Pam Sensney and The Eye of his Hurricane Colleen! Steve was preceded in death his parents and brother, Michael Sensney.
A Celebration of life will be held in July as restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prosser Rotary Club. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In