September 27, 1954 - July 28, 2021
Stephen Milford Pulliam, 9 27 54 - 7 28 21, preceded in death by father Milford, brother Scotty, wife Ruthie, sons Stevie Jr., Stevie Joe, and Justin. Survived by sons Jerod and Curtis, mother Louise, sisters Jackie, Marylin, Susie, Carol, Terry, Tina, and Tracy, and big brother Mike. Pops was always wanting to go fishing. He had the biggest of hearts and more often than not had a big smile ready for whoever. We will be having a celebration of life on Saturday September 25th We love you Pops.
