Stephen Michael Weidner, 64, of Prosser, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 30, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William and Floy (Bowen) Weidner. He was raised and educated in Montana, Kennewick and Grandview, Washington where he graduated from high school with the Class of 1974. He attended the Oregon Institute of Technology studying instrumentation. He made his home in Prosser in 1978 and began working as an instrument specialist at Hanford that same year. Steve married Ana Alicia Morfin, his partner of twelve years, on December 8, 2019 in Prosser.
Steve was an extremely talented electronic repair technician, an amateur radio operator (WB7WHF) and an accomplished amateur radio repeater builder. He was gifted with his hands, enjoyed tinkering and fixing anything electronic. He was a member of the Ham Radio Club of Prosser, enjoyed target shooting and loved riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Ana Weidner of Prosser; step-children, Kaeli and Jesse Johnny; his brother, Jeff Weidner (Carmen Speerstra and their daughter, Pamela, Nick and family); his Uncle Carl and cousins, Brad Tandberg and Kirsten Conrad and their families). He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Zelpha Weidner; aunt, Lorna Tandberg; and uncle, Larry Bowen.
Steve had an inquisitive mind and was always looking for the “solution.” He was compassionate, loving, and put the welfare of his family and friends before his own.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartlinks Hospice. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
