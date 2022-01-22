Stephen Lee Messer, of Yakima, WA, passed away at the young age of 66 on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 after losing a courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born on September 13th, 1955 to Elizabeth Schmidt-Messer and Thomas Messer in Yakima, WA. Steve graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1973, then began working at Weyerhaeuser Co. in 1974 as a machine operator. He was with this company through the ownership change to International Paper in 2009 and until he retired in 2018. He was not retired long before he was taken from us far too soon.
It was at Weyerhaeuser that he met and fell in love with Bobbie Jean. The two were a match made in heaven and went on to have two beautiful children: Jennifer A. Messer (Jeff Bowne) of Olympia and Marie E. Messer (Checen Manley) of Yakima. Together they had the two girls as well as two boys Bobbie had, giving Steve two step sons whom he welcomed as his own: Robert D. Stein, of Wenatchee and Michael T. Stein (Tina Stein), of Wenatchee.
Steve was a true handyman at heart and capable of doing anything he put his mind to.
He enjoyed being outdoors and loved nature in general, on land and at sea. He loved going mushroom hunting, crabbing, clamming, fishing and much more. He always planned a year ahead depending on the tides.
He loved rock hounding. Whether he himself was hunting and/or digging for the rocks or keeping an eye out for when the next rock show was coming to town. Even stopping at the smallest ‘Mom and Pop’ rock shops in the middle of nowhere just off the highway while traveling. He enjoyed going to the rivers and panning for gold even if only to come up with nothing. From there he would find comfort in continuing his adventure by hunting river rocks mostly looking for gems known to be found specific to the area he was in at the time, and that was by no mistake. He always planned everything ahead of time and created an agenda for all to follow for each and every trip traveled, always making sure there was something specific planned for every person to enjoy.
Being a father was one of the most important parts of his life, a role that gave him much pride. He passed along so much of his great knowledge to each of his children. Steve was an excellent father and husband, supportive, kind, witty, as stubborn as they come and we will all miss him dearly. Though through all of Steve’s stubbornness he had the biggest heart. Everything he did, every trip he ever planned, he always did it with only the best intentions of others in mind.
Steve was predeceased by his brothers Raymond Messer and Wilfred (Henry) Messer as well as his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Bobbie Jean, four children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Stanley Messer (Kris Messer) of Arizona, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
