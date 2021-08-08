A Memorial Service for Stephen Glenn Teusink will be Saturday, August 14th, 2 pm at East Valley Reformed Church, 7203 Mieras Rd., Yakima, WA 98901. Steve died on January 8, 2021 and is survived by Dr. Tim (Muriel) Teusink, Mary (Nick) Anderson, and hundreds of extended family and friends.
