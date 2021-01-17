On January 8, 2021 Stephen Glenn Teusink left his wheelchair behind to walk and talk in heaven. Steve was born March 12, 1955 in Holland, Michigan to Raymond John & Etta Beagle Teusink. Diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy following chicken pox at three months of age, Steve rolled through childhood with brother Tim, sister Mary, 25 cousins and many friends. Steve’s parents prayed daily that people would be kind to him in his vulnerability and that prayer was answered in abundance for 65 years.
Steve’s Dad was a church pastor in Chancellor, SD, Phoenix, AZ, Yakima, WA and Adams, NE. Each new home brought more people to love Steve. Living in the West meant Disneyland in 1961, cross-country car trips to extended family in Michigan, New Jersey & Florida; and camping trips in many National Parks.
After graduation from Davis High in 1976, Steve attended college and worked 20 years in data entry for the City of Seattle. He used a typing pad with voice synthesizer to communicate, twice serving jury duty, and was active at University Presbyterian Church. When the sanctuary of the church was renovated, Steve served as a consultant for handicapped access.
Steve was beaten, robbed & stabbed in the throat in 1987, forever eliminating his ability to stand and causing chronic pain. He was hit by a city bus in 2006 and later hit by a car. His vibrant Christian faith, fierce independence and laughter enabled him to face each challenge with courage. He tackled life head on, inspiring all who knew him, especially those of us who knew him best.
Steve was blessed by the kindness of his co-workers, waitresses at the cafes where he ate, the staff at the hospitals he frequented and the Provail group home where he lived. He was a favorite customer at the Shoreline Safeway where he would visit daily to buy a few items and have a Coke. The store manager assigned someone to get the items from the shelf and help Steve pay with his debit card. When brother Tim met him once at the store, the manager came to make sure Steve was okay with this “stranger.”
Steve planned a trip to Disney World & Epcot in 2000, riding ALL the rides with Nick (Mary rode Splash Mountain). He loved being as independent as possible, treasuring adventures – including wheelchair trips, even if his batteries ran out. He was the bravest person his family has ever known.
Steve is survived by Tim and Muriel Teusink of Orange, France; Mary and Nick Anderson of Yakima, Washington; 4 nieces: Aimee, Erin, Rebekah and Heather; 4 nephews: Stephen, Jonathan, Anthony and Jameson; 7 great nieces: Madison, Vivian, Katelynn, Marygrace, Sophie, Olivia and Eleanor; 15 cousins and countless friends.
Burial will be at Holland Cemetery with a Celebration of Life in Summer 2021 in Yakima, WA. Memorials suggested to Joni and Friends, PO Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333.
