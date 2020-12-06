Stephen Guy Barker was born on 7/15/1946 in Pomona, CA and passed due to Parkinson’s on 11/7/20 in Yakima, WA. Called to serve as Associate Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in 1984, Steve retired in 2007 as Pastor Emeritus, having led many Bible studies and a men’s small group. Reading this in the Yakima paper you may know about his public life, but there are other fun characteristics, activities, and stories to tell.
Younger sister Nancy describes him as perfect although she became a guinea pig for much mischief. From inside a large box she was to describe and dodge a sharp pick swung by Steve—until it hit over her left eye. When Steve and friends ran out of kids biking to the pool to pelt with water balloons, Nancy became the target. Living close to the L.A. County Fair, neighborhood kids knew of a hole in the fence and entered freely. Steve was late getting home the first time thinking he also had to sneak out. He and his cousin sold parking in a nearby vacant lot for half the price of the fair lot until police stopped by and warned them. Described as energetic, fun, respectful, every high school girl loved going out with him, but he never dated anyone more than three times. Selected Senior Standout in Leadership, Steve was president of his high school junior and senior classes and attended Boys State.
At University of California Santa Barbara, Steve met Julie at an Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship book table. Weekly prayer meetings were held in Steve’s apartment, and he promised to exchange PJs for proper clothes when a quorum of 12 was reached. Despite his attire, he became an elected leader of the local IVCF chapter and later served many years on national staff in New England and southern California. At UCSB, Steve studied sociology and psychology, but neither field lured him into a career. On a whim, he filled out a friend’s application to Ridley Hall, an Anglican theological college attached to Cambridge University. Three months after their wedding on his graduation day, the Barkers moved to England for two magical years, biking feet from buses even in snow. As cricket games could consume hours, including a break for tea, Steve hid from college mates trying to recruit him but gladly joined his British college tennis team. Opponents clad in traditional white were unnerved at the sight of his colorful jams, California knee-length beach shorts, which possibly helped win matches. Throughout his life, he would play badminton at the drop of a birdie and eventually racquetball at the YMCA.
After Cambridge, Steve and Julie picked up their VW bug off the assembly line and camped on the continent in open fields and castle courtyards. Steve even accepted a drink from fellows mixing the beverage in a restroom sink in Italy! At summer’s end, the Barkers returned to California where Steve earned a Master’s of Divinity degree from Fuller Seminary. With six week-old Matthew, Barkers departed for Watertown, Massachusetts. As staff of IVCF, Steve ministered to students at Harvard, MIT, and other New England colleges. Baby Peter was greeted enthusiastically when Matthew displayed the toys they would share. After six happy years with Armenian neighbors sharing stuffed grape leaves and more delights, Barkers returned to California to ensure time with grandparents. Steve began seven years with IVCF ministering to Claremont and other CA college students. They purchased a home in Pomona and welcomed Baby Aaron. Promised a baby for his 3rd birthday, Aaron awoke with, “It’s my birthday. Where’s my baby?” Andrew arrived the next day.
A consummate sports fan, Steve managed Andrew’s WA State Little League Juniors Championship team, coached soccer, and cheered at grandkids’ games and gymnastic meets in several western states. He was a founding member of the Yakima Fantasy Football League, lifting his spirits when the World Series ended. Weeks of camping at Catalina, Newport Beach, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and all over WA included epic Monopoly games. He took the boys hooky bobbing on icy mountain roads. Piggy Wants a Wave was played at Ohanapecosh, in Oregon sand dunes, and on WA ferries. In 2001 as empty nesters, the Barkers became foster parents to high school youth. Steve remains a much-loved Dad to two of those young men, Manuh and Estakio.
Unable to resist electronic gadgets, Steve owned the first computer at First Pres Church and was 7th in the Yakima line to buy an iPhone. His perceptive friend Tom recognized Steve’s take-charge personality with the book “Rhinoceros Success,” forever solving everyone’s gift-giving dilemma. Steve liked to cook but loved to eat, especially sweets. No dinner was complete without dessert. His birthdays were celebrated for a week with a whole lemon meringue pie for himself while the family had one to share.
All of his family and many friends will miss Steve dearly, especially Julie who married him because he was the kindest man she ever knew. Memorial gifts may be made to Camp Ghormley, for Parkinson’s research, or charity of your choice.
