Stephen Eugene Caton

Steve passed away April 20, 2021 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Steve was born on May 17, 1959 in Ellensburg, WA to the parents of Bob and Billie Caton. Steve was a lighthearted, loving individual that always had a smile on his face and open arms for a hug. Steve graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1978 and went on to attend Yakima Valley College where he suited up to play football. Steve remained in Yakima and made this town his home. Steve was a natural athlete who excelled in football, wrestling, swimming, archery, and baseball. Steve enjoyed hunting with his friends, watching Nascar racing and whipping up tasting entrees for family and friends that thoroughly enjoyed his culinary talents. On holidays you could find Steve in the kitchen basting turkeys, making gourmet macaroni and cheese to providing his professional advice to enhance a meal. At Christmas Steve would dress up to play the role of Santa Claus and hand out presents to his nieces and nephews. That always put a smile on their faces. And at Halloween he would dress up in costume and deck out the yard with scary decorations. He was a man who loved to rock out to classic rock, especially Credence Clearwater Revival, and shaking a leg.
Steve is survived by his mother, Billie Caton, brother Greg Caton and wife Rhonda Caton, sister Nancy Caton-Belsky and husband Jeff Belsky, nieces Alison Brooke, Leah MacKilligan, Ashley Caton and Stephanie Hall, and nephew Brandon Hart. He’s preceded in death by his father Bob Caton and brother Ron Caton.
Steve will be forever missed by his family and friends for there is no death, only a change of worlds. “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever” –Winnie the Pooh.
A private family Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at West Hills Memorial Park at 1:00 pm. A public Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at West Valley Missionary Church (11107 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima, WA 98908) at 1:00 pm. We ask that you please wear a mask out of respect for others. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
