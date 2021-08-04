Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Stephen Douglas Kerby, 68, was born August 10, 1952 to Jack and Betty Kerby and was the eldest of three siblings. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home in Terrace Heights.
Stephen was a graduate of Sunnyside High School in 1970. After graduation, he attended Yakima Valley College. In 1972, he left for service in the US Army, and was trained as a Spec 4 due to his excellent scores and skills. He served in Berlin, Germany until 1974. Upon his return to Yakima he served in the Army Reserves. He has enjoyed hearing and telling stories with other veterans throughout the years.
Stephen earned an Associates degree from Spokane Falls Community College. Education was always important to him and he has encouraged his nieces and nephews to earn degrees and to do their best in school and life. He wanted them to excel in anything they set for themselves to do. He would be there to help and support in any way he could.
Stephen returned to Yakima and helped his parents Jack and Betty with their vineyard in Sunnyside. He enjoyed being outside fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He was always proud to bring home a fish or bird to his mom to cook for dinner. Stephen enjoyed spending time at the beach in Ocean Shores with his family. He liked watching the waves and feeling the sand on his feet. He even brought one of his kittens to enjoy the beach with him.
Stephen was always ready to go on a road trip. He liked being on the road and would often take impromptu drives and take his mom along to enjoy the sights and food. He enjoyed listening to various genres of music in his various styles of transportation, from his motorcycle to his cars and trucks.
He was happiest helping his mom in the garden and then sitting outside taking in the growth and smells of it. He would often show off the garden to his nieces and share with them how he and his mom worked together to create and maintain it. He was proud of his accomplishments with specific plants as a gardener.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Betty Kerby, 97, his brother, Curtis of Toppenish, sister, Kathy of Oakland, CA, nephews, nieces, and many cousins. His father, Jack Kerby, precedes him in death along with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousin.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 am, amongst the beautiful lawns, pond, and swans at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In