Stephen Anthony Reyes passed away on April 14, 2020 in Yakima, WA. He was born on June 29, 1988 in Yakima, WA. He was raised and educated in Selah, WA. His passions were football, fishing, camping and trips to the beach and Silverwood, ID.
Anthony will be dearly missed by his mother, Rosie, who cherished and loved him and will miss his hugs, his smile and his laughter. Anthony adored his beautiful daughter Azelynn Reyes. He loved going to her school dances, walking her to school and simply loved being her dad.
Anthony was a hard worker. He worked lead on the night shift bottling line at Sun-Rype Products in Selah, WA from July 2015 to December 2019. He was well versed in all the machinery. He was described as having a humble personality and had a very persevering attitude to get the job done. He made many friends with the organization.
Anthony is survived by his mom Rosemary Reyes of Ellensburg, his brother Rodney J. Reyes of Tacoma, WA, his daughter Azelynn and his girlfriend of 12 years Hailey Bronson of Yakima, WA. He is preceded in death by his dad Rodney S. Reyes, his grandparents Norbeto and Felicia Cantu and Emilo and Connie Reyes.
The family would like to thank Memorial Hospital, ICU and the emergency department. They would also like to thank Life Center Northwest who helped Anthony give the gift of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 10, 2021 at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah, WA from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Please come join us. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventiononline.org. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
