Stephano “Skip” Noel Perrotti passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Skip was born on April 8, 1956, in Yakima, WA, and was the eldest son of Stephen L. Perrotti and Barbara J. (Ringer) Perrotti. Skip grew up in East Valley where he lettered in football and graduated from East Valley High School in 1974. After graduation, he attended Yakima Valley Community College for a short period. Skip loved telling stories of the pranks he pulled and his memories of cruising the avenue with family and friends during those early years.
Skip was a true Yakima local all his life. He began his professional career at Kwik Lok Corporation in 1976 as an assemblyman. He was later promoted to the Engineering Department where he completed his career and retired after 45 years in the spring of 2021.
In his late 20s, Skip started a family. He had a daughter and son, Erin and Jacob, whom he shared with Yvonne Perrotti. This new chapter included nature walks, swimming lessons at the lake, and reading Beatrix Potter at bedtime. Skip was a very involved father, coaching little league and counseling at Camp Ghormley. He loved spending time with the kids and tossed around a baseball in the front yard with them almost daily.
Throughout his life, Skip enjoyed many hobbies and passions. Over the years, he loved snow skiing, boating, water skiing and three wheeling at the Oregon Dunes. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and summer gatherings at Washaway Beach. Being with others was Skip’s favorite. He loved family reunions, concerts with friends and hosting holiday get togethers. When Skip hugged someone, their feet were likely to leave the floor, and everyone in Skip’s inner circle had a nickname.
Later on, Skip grew close with his group of friends, affectionately called the “Framily.” They traveled, camped, and celebrated life together. These close friends showed deep care and support for Skip over the last several years. Without a doubt, they were family to him too.
Skip is survived by his daughter, Erin (Andrew) Hull and grandchildren Marie and Jude; son, Jacob (Alisha) Perrotti and grandchildren Paisley, Everly and Adley; brother Jeff (Robin) Perrotti; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on October 6, 2021, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima, WA.
