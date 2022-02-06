Stephanie Elizabeth (Tudor) Leech

Born June 29, 1988 into the arms of her loving parents Andrew and Julie Tudor and received into the loving arms of her heavenly father January 28, 2022.
Stephanie was raised in Selah and later attended and graduated from Riverside Christian school, where she made lifelong friends. Her second family was the John Eakin family, growing up and making lifetime memories with Alex, Abby, and Moo.
If anyone in a room did not know Stephanie, they certainly did by the time they left. Her infectious personality, smile and laugh. You were immediately in love with her and now a friend for life. Oh, that smile!!!
Stephanie was the life of the party and if it wasn’t a party, she made it one. We all remember how loud the laughter became. To this day we are not sure if Jim Carey inspired her, or if he was inspired by her — ALLLLLLL righty then… we heard often. Wherever Stephanie was, she was always on stage.
She moved to Portland and met the love of her life, Nick Leech in October of 2013 and one year later, October 18, 2014, they married. They settled in North Plains and together had their amazing, beautiful children, Charlotte Grey and Calvin Andrew. Her husband and children were her whole life and everyone who was blessed to know her knew what an amazing wife, mother and cook she was. Stephanie poured her heart, soul, and everything she was into her husband and children.
They loved creating memories with Charlotte and Calvin—camping, hiking, the beach—anything outdoors they all did together.
She was a very gifted and talented artist. Painting, writing and hand crafting jewelry that only she could visualize. She sold products from her Little Grey & Co at farmers markets and online. She developed an amazing green thumb and filled their world with all kinds of plants.
Stephanie and Nick shared a passion and love for the Lord. Always yearning to learn more about the Creator, they embraced their church family and raised their children to love the Lord as much as they did. They made lifelong friends at their beloved SonRise Church.
Stephanie will be greatly missed by all who love and knew her. There will forever be a deep void in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband Nick, daughter Charlotte and son Calvin; loving parents Andrew and Julie, father and mother-in-law Bud and Gayle, sister-in-law Christine, sisters Tracy and Kelly, brother Andy; grandmothers Betty Tudor and Marilyn Schrump. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to name… but you know who you are.
She is preceded in death by grandfathers Andro, Bill, and Steve, and her cousin Corey.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more, neither murmuring, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Rev. 21
Celebration of Stephanie’s life: Tuesday, February 8th 11:00 AM, SonRise Church, 6701 NE Campus Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124, lunch following.
Private family graveside service.
Viewing Monday, February 7th, noon to 7 pm at Fuiten Rose and Hoyt Funeral Home, 2308 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove, OR 97116.
SonRise Church offers hotel accommodations. Please contact atudor90@outlook.com by Saturday Feb. 5th with your needs.
