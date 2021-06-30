Keith & Keith Funeral Home
June 23, 2021, Stephanie Ann Alder left us at the age of 64.
Stephanie was born in Chicago, IL on October 24, 1956. She loved music, dancing, the Chicago Bears, helping the elderly, her neighbors and many friends. She loved being with her dear pet companions: Sadie, Stella, Sissy, and Sunny. Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rhonda and Sandy, and a brother, George. She was also preceded by her beloved husband of 22 years, Sam Alder. She is survived by her daughter Myla and son-in-law Pat, brother Ron, sisters: Debbie, Cathy, Mary, Jean, Karyn and Kevlyn, and her goddaughter Elysia. A memorial Reception will be held at the Rainier Memorial Center on Thursday July 1, 2021 from 11:00 until 1:00. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
