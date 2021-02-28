Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Stephan Thomas Regan, 75, was born in Everett, WA on October 5, 1945. He lived in North Seattle during his childhood years and in high school. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1963. He attended and graduated from WSU in 1967 and spent his fifth year at CWU. He began teaching math and computers at the Toppenish Middle School in the fall of 1967. He taught for 40 years and loved every minute of it.
He married MaryAnn Chenaur of Zillah on June 24, 1967 and they were married for almost 54 years. He is survived by his adopted six children, Susan, 55, and her husband David of Port Orchard, Washington, Shelly, 53, of Bremerton, Washington, Kanisa, 48, of Yakima, Washington, Mandy, 45, of Los Angeles, California, Andy, 42, of Yakima, Washington, their daughter Wendy who died on June 3, 2020, who was 47, and then Joshua, 40, came along at the end. There are six grandchildren, Brannon, Dustin, Nathan, Michaela, Chuck, and Evelyn.
Stephan enjoyed camping, computers, and traveling. He was loved and admired by his family.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In