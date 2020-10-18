Stella Sue Becker

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
This is the story of my mom. On May 5, 1934, in Little Rock, AR, Stella Sue Spencer (Becker) was born to Clyde and Agnes Spencer. They moved to a small town called Rio Vista, California when Sue was two years old. Her dad was the bridge tender on the river. She was still in touch with two high school friends. She ended up in Sacramento as a stay at home mom through most of her life. She then went to work for the State of California as an executive secretary.
Stella loved Dixieland Jazz, travel, and her kids, grands, and great grands.
She moved to Yakima in 2003 to be near me. She traveled all around the state and saw all the sites. She then bought herself a house and was happy here. A lot of the time, it was just me and her. We always took care of each other. We had lots of fun with the great grands and we laughed until we cried. Her daughter, Sandy, will miss her like crazy. “Hang loose, mom.”
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Agnes Spencer, and her son, Robby Becker. She is survived by two children, Sandy and Joan, three grands, Jesse, Amy, and Jennifer, and five great grands, Cedric, Grace, Brin, Brooklyn, and Natalie.
There will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In