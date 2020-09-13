Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Stella Pence, more affectionately known as “Nani,” passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born May 25, 1930 and was raised in West Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Stella eventually moved west and enlisted in the service and was stationed in El Paso, Texas as a nurse in the Air Force. This is where she met Tom Pence. Shortly after their first meeting, Tom announced to everyone, “Stay away because I think I found the girl!” and he was right! After two years of dating, Tom and Stella married in November of 1954 and later moved to Yakima, Washington.
After settling in Yakima, Stella continued working as a nurse. She worked at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for several fulfilling years, and then moved on to work for two local pediatricians. However, her most rewarding work as a nurse came while she was caring for the children at Wapato Head Start. This was where she truly found her passion and contentment. Stella diligently maintained her job while also juggling the responsibilities of raising a family.
Tom and Stella had two beautiful children (Kathy and Stacy), and one little hellion (Bert). Knowing how Bert behaves as a grown man, we firmly believe Nani should have been canonized a saint for putting up with him as a child and teenager. Stella always endeavored to give her children chances and experiences that she herself didn’t have growing up. Her children all have warm memories of trying and learning new things like riding horses, snowmobiling, taking sewing lessons and piano lessons, and boating at O’Sullivan and Vantage with family friends. All these experiences are a testament to Stella’s recognition of the value found in spending time together as a family. Nani’s grandchildren will always remember her generosity, kindness, and ability to make anywhere feel like home. Without fail, Nani would sing the same bedtime song to each grandchild whenever they spent the night at her house. Now, 20+ years later, we imagine all her grandkids could still recite the song without hesitation. “Now run along home and jump into bed. Say your prayers and cover your head. The very same thing I say unto you. You dream of me and I’ll dream of you.”
It was clear that Nani unconditionally loved and cared for all her children and grandchildren. However, her love and charm didn’t stop there. She had a special ability to connect with anyone she encountered, and she had a knack for remembering even the slightest details of their lives. If you knew Stella, you know that she could run into a stranger at the grocery store and by the end of the conversation she’ d know where they’re from, what they do, their goals in life, greatest fears, the names of all their pets, and their favorite kind of pizza. More impressive than that, is the fact that she could remember it all and tell you about it years later.
Tom and Stella both shared a profound passion for travelling. In fact, Nani said, “There weren’t many parts of the world that we didn’t see.” Stell a had the pleasure of experiencing and exploring Australia, South Africa, Switzerland, New Zealand, China, Ireland, Denmark, Chile - just to name a few. But the most meaningful trip of all was the family’s annual trip to Cannon Beach… a tradition that has carried on for more than 30 years.
Stella excelled in all her roles as a Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Nurse, Neighbor, Volunteer, Confidant, and Believer in Christ.
Nani was such an exceptional and rare individual. Her authenticity, gentle kindness, and compassion were palpable. One of her most profound qualities was her powerful devotion to God and her faith. Toward the end of her life, Nani experienced many health complications. However, she was strong and knew that she would be welcomed into Heaven by the Lord when the time was right.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Margavich and Henry Margavich, her brother Hank and sister-in-law Margie Margavich, and her beloved sister Joanna and brother in-law Rex Marolo. Also preceding her in death were her special son-in-law Terry Kelson and her ex-husband Tom Pence.
Stella is survived by her children, Kathy Kelson, Stacy and Tim Gellerson, and Bert and Sharon Pence. She has eight grandchildren: Kasey Kelson, Brianne Kelson and fiancé Corey Leishman, Alyssa and Ian Toms, Andrea Valicoff and Cristian Petrini, Brett and Brittany Valicoff, Julia and Parker Faith, Adam and Alex Pence, and Jaryl Pence and Carter Edler. She has five great-grandchildren: Kelson and Sharlyse Johansing, Isla and Ivan Toms, and Brynn Valicoff.
Also surviving her is her beloved friend Carlton Copass, who gave her much happiness in her final years. She is survived by her brother Francis {Smokey) Margavich and her nephews and nieces from the East and their families: Sammy and Pat Marolo, Rex and Charlotte M arola, Bobby Marolo, Jimmy and Nancy Marolo, Diane and Gary Zdan, Peggy and Lou Coiro, and Rich and Tina Margavich. She is also survived by her dearly beloved cousins Theresa Buyarski and Katherine (Murphy) Pavone.
The family would like to give special thanks for the loving care Mom received while at Crescent Health Care. Molli Harrington, the outstanding staff, and her special roommate Sandy Hoff all took very good care of her.
She left behind a heck of a lot of stuff to her family, and we have no idea what to do with it so if anyone needs 137 hair bonnets, please contact if interested.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A private Graveside Inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission or Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936.) The service will be LIVE streamed for those who are unable to attend. You can view the service by clicking the link at the bottom of Stella’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
