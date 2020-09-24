Stella Marie (Walker) Ornburn

Stella was born in Long Beach, California on January 27, 1941 to Alfred and Doris Walker. She was the oldest of seven children. As a devout Catholic, she has gone home to our Lord and Savior on September 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. She fought a good fight that lasted six years.
Her most important job was being a mother of seven children whom she raised to be respectful to all and to work hard at life. Other jobs throughout her life were respiratory therapist, hair stylist, real estate agent, and in the retail industry. In her spare time, you could see her watching sports – all kinds of sports. Favorite teams were Notre Dame, Arizona Cardinals and University of Arizona and Gonzaga. She was a lover of dogs and considered them as part of the family. She dreamed of traveling all over the world and went on one international trip to Budapest, Hungary and many trips to the California beaches with her seven children.
Stella is survived by Michael Ornburn (wife Brenda), Mark Ornburn, Miles Ornburn (wife Denise), Nancy Vanover (husband Dennis), and Judy Schmitt (husband Richard); seven grandchildren who are: April Hardeman, Mark Jr. Ornubrn, Kevin Ornburn, Jason Ornburn, Jessica Ornburn, Alayna Vanover, and Celine Schmitt plus six great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents Alfred and Doris Walker, daughter Deborah (Debbie) Townsend and son Mitchell (Mitch) Ornburn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donating to one of their mom’s favorite charities – Catholic Charities, St. Jude Research Hospital and/or Humane Society. A special outreach gratitude to Union Gap Da Vita Dialysis Center for taking such great care of our mom.
