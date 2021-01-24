Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Stella Mae Thompson passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021. Stella was born on June 24, 1934 to Jay and Daisy Howell and was married to Roy Thompson. She had four children, one daughter, Annabelle Bailey, and three sons, Jack Howell, Jesse Perry, and Joe Perry. Stella lived a happy life as a homemaker raising her four children, and being a good wife, mother, and grandmother. Stella had 10 grandchildren and many great-, and great-great-grandchildren that she loved and cherished dearly. She truly loved the Lord and attended church on Sundays. She also enjoyed baseball, wrestling, and going to the park to watch little league. She loved spending the holidays with her family and seeing everyone smiling and happy. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts until we meet her again in Heaven. Stella is surpassed in death by her father, mother, and husband.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Full Gospel Church (1602 Englewood Ave., Yakima, WA 98902), followed by a Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
