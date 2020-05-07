Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Stanley T. Hixson Sr., son of John and Martha (Hartley) Hixson, brother of Jack Hixson, significant other to Jill Whitney and father of Byron Hixson, Stanley T. Hixson Jr., Kerstin (Martin) Smith and Lisa (Matt) Murray passed away May 4, 2020 due to complications from heart disease.
Stan was raised in Toppenish, WA, graduating from Toppenish High School, class of 1958. In high school, he excelled in football. He always played half back due to his running ability, earning the moniker, “Slippery Hips Hixson.” He was elected to the first team of the Northern Division All-Stars, and in 1957 scored the most points for his team.
Prior to joining the Coast Guard, which he served in for four years, he was in the Army National Guard for three years.
In February 1996 he retired after 25 years as a meat cutter for Safeway. In his retirement, he became a gentleman farmer and an avid golfer. When not on the golf course, he was handy-man to multiple neighbors and family due to the various tools and equipment he had accumulated over the years. However, his real passion was golf. Like most golfers, he had a love/hate relationship with the game. “I hate golf. I hate golf – good shot! I love golf!” He enjoyed his companion golfers at the Apple Tree Resort, meeting for breakfast and ending with lunch after a round of golf.
He is survived by his significant other of 25 years, his four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents and grandsons Shane L. Hixson and Matthew Murray.
There will be no funeral services due to the pandemic. A private graveside service will be held at West Hills Memorial park in Yakima, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
