Stanley Kendall Peter Boelen (Kenny)

On Thursday August 6, 2020 Kenny entered into his final rest with his family by his side. Kenny was born September 25, 1986 to Stanley and Onia Kennita Boelen. A true goof ball with the biggest heart he was through out his childhood. Always testing mom’s patience just to get a reaction and laugh. Throughout his teenage years he was a bit mischievous but still remained the same goof with a heart of gold. Kenny met the love of his life Kayla in 2005, and they began their life together with their blended family of boys. Kenny and Kayla were married in February of 2013. Kenny is survived by his mother and step father Onia Kennita & John Pleasants, his wife Kayla Boelen, three sons, Logan Rodriguez, Christopher Smidt Jr., and Nicholas Smidt, step siblings Sean and Kayleena, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including his longtime friends that became family to him. He is preceded in death by his father Stanley Boelen, child Kenny Boelen Jr., and his grandparents. Kenny will always be remembered as a loving son, father, husband, and loyal friend to all who encountered him. Forever you are in our hearts.
Keith and Keith is in charge of arrangements. Viewing will be Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm.
