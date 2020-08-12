Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Stanley J. Trout, born February 28, 1952 in Yakima, WA to James and Shirley Trout passed away August 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Stan was the second son of 5 children. He grew up in Selah, attending Selah schools, and graduating in 1970. He was very active in sports during high school, lettering in baseball, football, and basketball. Stan also enjoyed playing the drums. After graduation he participated in the Yakima Summer Slo-Pitch Softball leagues.
Stan enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, serving from 1972 through 1977. Upon discharge, Stan became a carpenter and worked throughout the Yakima area for F&M Construction. Retiring in 2007 he spent much of his time playing his new favorite sport – golf. He traveled throughout the west and beyond playing golf with friends and family.
In September of 1985, Stan was blessed with a son, James, whom he adored.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his son, James (Susan) and grandson, Leo, his mother, Shirley Trout, brothers, Doug, Mark, Bill (Joanie), sister, Jane (John), as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Tahoma Cemetery in (1802 Tahoma Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). Donations may be made to your local Hospice or a charity of your choice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
