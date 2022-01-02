Rainier Memorial Center
With a heart full of love, a life full of Jesus and a body ready for mercy after a strongly fought battle with Huntington’s Disease, Stacy Dawn (Felman) Miller passed away on December 22nd, 2021 at the Cottage in the Meadow at the age of 41. Stacy loved everyone and fought with courage right until the end. She is finally free of the burdens of this dreadful disease and is walking with Jesus.
Stacy left everyone who met her with a deep joy and knowledge that there was a God. She was happy to the end, always joyful, never complaining, and with a big smile. She would share with anyone about Jesus. To have met Stacy was to see the heart of God.
Stacy was a daughter, sister, mother and friend. May your memory be eternal. You continue to live in love, respect, and light in the hearts of your family and friends. Your kindness has been paid forward countless times and you are remembered with love.
Stacy was born on April 26th, 1980 in Yakima, Washington to Mark and Betty Felman. She graduated from Selah High School in 1999. She worked at the Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish until her disease progressed to where she could no longer work
Stacy loved everyone, but she would always say, “Jesus is my best friend, and my son Dakota is my second-best friend.” She dearly loved Dakota and spoke of him until the end.
She is survived by her dad and step-mom, Mark and Paula Felman, sister Crystal Felman, brother David (Sabrina) Felman, and step-brother Dallas Korn, son Dakota Miller, ex-husband Jason Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mom Betty Felman, and her grandmothers Beulah Lyke and Darleen Cain.
The family wants to thank everyone who helped care for Stacy until the end. We have so many to thank, but a special thanks to the staff at Landmark Care Facility; the staff at Memorial Hospice; and the staff at Cottage in the Meadow. We very much appreciated your love and compassion for Stacy.
We are having a celebration of Stacy’s life on Jan. 8th at 10:00 AM at One Life Family Worship, 3414 Tieton Drive, Yakima.
For those who can’t attend we will be broadcasting Stacy’s Memorial on Zoom. If interested, email Mark@Kaltero.com for login info.
For those who cannot attend the memorial there will be celebration of life video online at www.kaltero.com/sdfm.
In the spring a memorial tree will be planted at the arboretum in Stacy’s honor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: the Huntington’s Disease Society of America — https://hdsa.org/get-involved/donation-opportunities/, or The Yakima Memorial Hospice — https://memfound.org/make-a-donation.
