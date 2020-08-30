Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Stacy Cooper, born June 17, 1962, passed away on August 23, 2020. We have lost to God a very special friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and sibling. Stacy was a very dedicated and loving wife to Patrick Cooper for twenty-five plus years, mother to Joe Cooper, Kimberly and Michael Zerr, Mickey Ann Jankowics, Seth Owens, and Amy Owens. She was also a loving grandmother to Nicolai Owens, Zoey Owens, Brantly Owens, Lily Zerr, and Jace Zerr, and sister to Kelly Zerr, Jan Emery Mercer, and Hayley Stensen Shattuck.
Stacy loved everyone and would help if needed. She was exciting and bold. She went beyond expectations always. We will miss you always.
There will be no services at this time. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family. Memories or messages for the family can be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
