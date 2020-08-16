Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Stacie Lee Hanson, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Yakima in August 6, 2020.
She was born September 28, 1967 in Yakima to the late Jerry Addison McLeod and Lana Carol (Baughman) McLeod. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1985 and YVCC in 1987 before becoming a proud Husky and graduating from the UW in 1989. She continued her studies at Seattle University, getting a master’s degree in Education in 1996.
She married Christopher Joel Hanson in an outdoor ceremony at the Olde England Inn in Victoria, BC, Canada on June 16, 1992, where she was walked down the aisle by her grandfather Big Joe.
She dealt with a lifetime of health issues beginning with open heart surgery when she was only 4. She always handled whatever hardships were given to her with grace and with an amazingly positive attitude. She loved working with college students in leadership development and her career took her to positions in North Carolina and Illinois before she returned to work at the UW.
Stacie and Chris enjoyed going to dozens of concerts and traveling across the country and globe. She drank champagne under the twinkling Eiffel Tower and had beignets at Cafe du Monde in New Orleans and visited the mouse at Disneyland, Disney World and Disneyland Paris. Stacie recently got to see two of her favorite performers, Depeche Mode and Gwen Stefani.
She couldn’t have children but she had a lifetime of love from her fur baby poodles Zot, Sabaka, Rebel, Zoe and Harley Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her sister Meredith, father Jerry, aunts Jan and Sherry, grandparents Alma ‘Diddie’ and Joseph ‘Big Joe’ and heart dog Zoe. She is survived by her husband of 28 years Christopher, mother Lana and fur baby Harley Quinn. She will be greatly missed.
Please consider donating in her memory to Wags to Riches Animal Rescue and Sanctuary or your local no-kill animal shelter. Condolences can be left through a remembrance website at www.keithandkeith.com.
