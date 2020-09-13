Stacey (Tater) Darin Sedge, from Naches, WA, passed away September 3rd, 2020. He was born in Naches on June 28th, 1961 and graduated from Naches High School. Stacey had a unique heart. He was a nurturer of animals, and a friend to all children. His generous nature benefitted many throughout his life. He could make you laugh until your belly hurt, even if he were not with you in the moment, you would still chuckle a week later. His sense of humor and gift of gab will be remembered by all of those touched by this great man. He had crystal blue eyes that would sparkle with life and mischief that led him into many interesting situations.
Stacey pursued a life in heavy construction. As a world-class driller, he traveled the U.S. from coast to coast, as well as other countries. He was a forerunner and teacher in the industry, which later would lead him to start Sedge Ridge Drilling Consulting.
He was serious about being a good provider for his family. If not at work he could be found in the mountains. An avid outdoorsman, Stacey would take his children by horse and coercion to some of the Northwest’s best kept secrets. He taught his sons and daughter the way in the wilderness, the way of growing up on a fruit ranch, the way to ski down a mountain and make it look easy. He showed them everything about hunting and fishing and how to make great tacos. He was the best father, the kind that is only missed forever! He is survived by sons Tyler (Victoria) and Jared (Ashley), and daughter Lindsay (Nathen). He is also leaving behind eight beautiful grandchildren. He had great teachers as well, parents Bill and Beverly Sedge of Naches. He is survived by brother Jim Sedge and sister Vinda Hoke. He was an uncle that his nieces and nephews will never forget. Stacey loved life, and he loved big. We will miss him terribly but know he is resting in the arms of Jesus now. A memorial service will be October 3rd at 2:00 at his sister’s home in Naches.
“Death is the dropping of the flower that the fruit may swell.” - Henry Ward Beecher
