Sophia Leta Winnier “Yallup” Comenout, longtime resident of the Yakama Nation, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the presence of family.
Sophia was born on January 13, 1931, in the family residence of McKinley in Toppenish, WA to William Winnier and Dora White “Smith.” She attended Tacoma Community College and was highly educated in life. Sophia met the love of her life, Robert Comenout Sr., at Chemawa Indian School. She loved traveling to the mountains, camping, picking berries and roots. She loved to spend time visiting with friends and family especially her grandchildren, all five generations. Her other hobbies include gardening, she had quite the green thumb.
Sophia is survived by her husband, Robert Comenout Sr., her sons, Robert Comeout Jr., Glen Comeout, Lee Comenout Sr., Edwin Comenout and Ronnie Comenout, Robert Miller, and David Rueben, and also all the children she brought into her home and who knew her as mother.
She was preceded in death by Anna Doreen Comenout, Adele Laura “Yallup” Comenout, and Wally Doran Yallup Comenout. Her siblings include Eliza Winnier, Blanche Watlamett, Laura Corpus, Moses Winnier, David Winnier, Bernita Balleras, and Sylvia Winnier Gardee, numerous family members and friends, most recently her niece from Arkansas Judy Gilbert.
Dressing will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m., Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with overnight services to follow at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan, WA. Funeral Service will be held at the 1910 Shaker Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 8:00 a.m., final resting place at the 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
