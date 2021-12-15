Sonja Marie James Smith

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sonja left peacefully in her sleep at her home in Harrah, WA in December 11, 2021 at 9:44 pm. She was born March 27, 1949 at Ft. Washakie, WY, the daughter of Chester P. Smith Sr. and Nina N. Meninick.
Sonja graduated in 1968 and then went on to college where she received an Associates Degree in Astronomy. She later married Wayne James until he passed in 2009. Sonja enjoyed working at Legends Casino as a receptionist until she retired. She loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother, reading many books, traveling, watching the Seahawks, and especially had a love for Chuck Norris.
Sonja is survived by her three sisters: Sharon Smith, Susan “Scratch” Smith, and Chestina Smith, seven grandchildren, Wayne Coombes, Candace Coombes, Arthur Martin IV, Johnnie Wesley, Sadonia Wesley-Swanson, Jazzmone James, and Jaquan James, great-grandchildren Clinton Coombes-Cosar, Alexsis Coombes-Cosar, Chester Coombes, and Alice Swanson; bestfriend / sister Marilyn Malatare, brother / friend David Northover, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sonja is preceded in death by her father Chester Smith Sr., mother Nina Meninick, daughter Alice James-Wesley, brothers Tony Andrews, Lester Lloyd Andrews, Phillip Smith Sr., and Chester Smith Jr., nephew Elton Patchpe Sr., Peter James, nieces Linda Dave and Crystal James.
Dressing Service will be held at Toppenish Creek Longhouse in White Swan, WA December 15, 2021 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Hadley Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
