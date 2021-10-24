Sondra Raye Doctor Shaw

Sondra passed away at age 82 in Yuma, AZ on June 9, 2020. Following a long delay, her ashes were laid to rest by family and friends in San Diego’s Mt. Hope Cemetery on October 1, 2021. Her cousin Shelly Weld arranged the service, including a Zoom broadcast for those who couldn’t attend.
Sondra was born in Yakima on October 5, 1937, to Raymond and Helen Smith Doctor. Her half-sister, Kay Bachtold, was four years older. After graduating from Yakima High School in 1955, Sondra, and eventually the family, moved to the San Diego area where she graduated from the Mercy College of Nursing.
She and her husband, Harry Shaw, had three children, one who died at birth and two who died with their father in a tragic incident in 1965. As devastating as that was, Sondra made it a point to be outwardly happy, and she made everyone love her with her boisterous laugh, intelligence, good sense of humor, and her genuine interest in what you were doing in your life.
Until 10 years ago, Sondra was a real estate agent in and around La Jolla and Del Mar, but when health issues forced her to retire, Kay’s son, John Dornan, found her a place at the Emerald Springs Senior Living complex in Yuma that she fell in love with. She enjoyed her neighbors, liked worshipping with her church friends, appreciated the help of John’s wife Betts, and loved seeing friends and relatives when they came to visit.
Her cousins arranged for her ashes to be interred with her children, and for her name, dates, and a message of love, to be inscribed on one of the stones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in